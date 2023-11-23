Smith won't return to Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right knee injury.

After jumping to contest a three-pointer, Smith's right leg came down into what appeared to be an opening underneath the Cavaliers bench and immediately left the contest. He won't return with what is being called a right knee injury, and he'll finish the contest scoreless in one minute. Expect, Josh Richardson and Jaime Jaquez to see more work off the bench. Smith's next chance to play will come Friday against the Knicks -- the first of a back-to-back set.