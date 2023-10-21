The Heat signed Smith to a multi-year standard NBA contract Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After making 15 NBA appearances in 2022-23 between the Heat and Nets and averaging 2.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 10.5 minutes, Smith re-signed with Miami on a two-way pact in July. The Heat had an opening on the 15-man roster, and Smith will ultimately step in to fill the void while Miami keeps Cole Swider, R.J. Hampton and Jamal Cain as its three two-way players heading into the start of the regular season. It's unclear if Smith will open the season with a regular spot in head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation.