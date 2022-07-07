Smith (knee) was added to the Heat's Summer League roster and is presumably healthy, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Smith played 8 G League games last season with the Heat's affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and averaged 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks. However, a season-ending knee injury in February cut his debut campaign short. That said, the Missouri product is presumably healthy and should see the court for the Heat during 2022 Summer League.