Smith (knee) was added to the Heat's Summer League roster and is presumably healthy, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Smith played 8 G League games last season with the Heat's affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and averaged 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks. However, a season-ending knee injury in February cut his debut campaign short. That said, the Missouri product is presumably healthy and should see the court for the Heat during 2022 Summer League.

More News