Heat's Duncan Robinson: 27 points through threes only
Robinson posted 27 points (9-12 FG, 9-12 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 win over the Magic.
Robinson came up just one short of his career-high 10 made threes Wednesday. He's truly emerged as one of the league's elite sharpshooters, hitting 3.6 threes per contest at 44.6 percent. He also became just the second NBA player in history to post at least 27 points with no made two-pointers or free throws. The first to do so was Robert Horry, who also went 9-for-12 for 27 points in a Feb. 22 win over the Cavaliers in 1996.
