Robinson (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against San Antonio.
The 27-year-old exited Monday's contest versus the Bulls with an illness, but the ailment won't affect his availability for Wednesday's contest. Prior to Monday's early exit, Robinson averaged 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32.2 minutes over the previous five games.
