Robinson posted 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 win over the Nuggets.

Robinson wasted no time catching fire in the restarted 2019-20 NBA season. In addition to being a team-high plus-28, he hit at least three triples for the 49th time this season and scored at least 17 points for the 21st time.