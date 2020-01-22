Heat's Duncan Robinson: Active Wednesday
Robinson (ankle) is active for Wednesday's matchup against Washington.
Robinson emerged with an apparent right ankle sprain during Monday's loss versus the Spurs but will be ready to take the floor against the Wizards. The second-year guard will presumably remain in the starting lineup and will look to extend his double-figure scoring streak to six games Wednesday.
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
