Robinson (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Robinson was initially off the injury report, but his condition has apparently gotten worse since then. If he sits out Wednesday's game, it will be his first absence of the season. That could mean more minutes for Gabe Vincent (knee), Max Strus and KZ Okpala.
