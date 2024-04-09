Robinson, who has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, said he wasn't able to fully feel like himself after returning from his back injury and is unsure when he might be ready to resume playing, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Robinson noted that his back issue has worsened across five contests since returning from a five-game absence due to left facet syndrome. He stated that his recovery plan has gone "back to the drawing board," per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, so Robinson looks safe to rule out for Wednesday's game versus Dallas, and he's uncertain to return for either of the Heat's final two contests of the regular season. Even if his back concerns hadn't resurfaced, Robinson would likely be in store for a lighter role during the upcoming week with Tyler Herro having recently returned from right medial foot tendinitis.