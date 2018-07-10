Heat's Duncan Robinson: Agrees to two-way deal with Miami

Robinson has agreed to join the Heat on a one-year, two-way contract, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Robinson has played well enough during summer league to earn a contract from the Heat. The 24-year-old went undrafted this year after spending the past three seasons at Michigan. Through five summer league tilts, he's averaged 12.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist while going 17-of-27 from beyond the arc.