Robinson posted 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 victory over the Raptors.

Robinson entered Wednesday's game averaging career highs in scoring (14.7 points per game) and shooting (49.0 percent overall, 44.7 percent from three). His 21 points was second on the Heat behind Caleb Martin (24) and the former has now scored 16-plus points in three straight games. Robinson should continue to see extended opportunities on offense with Bam Adebayo (hip) and Tyler Herro (ankle) sidelined.