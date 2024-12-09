Robinson registered 23 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 122-113 victory over the Cavaliers.

After scoring 19 points in Saturday's win over the Suns, Robinson posted another strong scoring outing with 23 points and four three-pointers Sunday. In his last 11 contests (10 starts), the veteran sharpshooter is shooting 41.9 percent from long distance while averaging 13.3 points, 2.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 threes in 26.2 minutes per game. As long as Robinson sticks with Miami's starting lineup over Terry Rozier at shooting guard going forward, he'll remain a decent source of points and triples for fantasy managers in deep leagues.