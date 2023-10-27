Robinson (foot) is available Friday against the Celtics.
Robinson was carrying a probable tag prior to this update. Friday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, but Miami has not reported any minute restrictions for Robinson.
More News
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Probable Friday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Leads bench in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Returns to second unit•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Struggles from deep Wednesday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Starting vs. Brooklyn•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Scores 14 points Friday•