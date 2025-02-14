Robinson (illness) has been cleared to play Thursday night against the Mavericks.
Robinson was tagged as probable ahead of Thursday's clash due to illness, so his availability is unsurprising. However, he hasn't scored much lately, averaging 6.2 points in 22.0 minutes over his last five games.
