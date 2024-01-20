Robinson (ankle) is available to play in Friday's game against the Hawks.
Robinson was a late addition to Friday's injury report after tweaking his ankle during the morning shootaround, but the sharpshooter will give it a go against Atlanta. He's been struggling in January, hitting 38.3 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc.
