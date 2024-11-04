Robinson (personal) is available for Monday's game against the Kings.
Robinson missed Miami's game Saturday versus the Wizards due to personal reasons, but he's expected to be back in the rotation Monday night. Through four appearances, he's averaging 5.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game.
