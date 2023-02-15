Robinson (finger) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Nets.

After a 20-game absence due to finger surgery on his shooting hand, Robinson will return for the Heat's final matchup before the All-Star break. Given the long layoff, it seems reasonable to expect Robinson's minutes to be relatively limited despite Miami dealing with backcourt injuries. He's also struggling this year, averaging 6.9 points in 17.9 minutes per game while shooting a poor 36.8 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from three -- his third consecutive season with a declining three-point percentage.