Robinson is in the starting backcourt for the Heat in their Friday matchup with the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
With Kyle Lowry (hand), Tyler Herro (shoulder) and Jimmy Butler (toe) sidelined, Miami's backcourt and wing depth is pretty thin. As a result, Robinson figures to see a relatively heavy workload against Orlando.
