Robinson (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Atlanta and "wasn't able to fully feel like himself after returning from his back injury," Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. He is currently without a timeline to return.

Robinson's phrasing is ominous, noting that his back issue has worsened across five contests since returning from a five-game absence due to left facet syndrome. While operating without a timeline is contextually understandable with only four games remaining in the regular season, he stated that his recovery plan has gone "back to the drawing board," per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, so it's safe to say he can ruled out for Wednesday's contest as well. Facet syndrome is an arthritis-like condition in which joints between the spine bones become inflamed, so pain management appears to be a factor in Robinson's current range of motion on the left half of his back/neck.