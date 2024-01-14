Robinson isn't starting Sunday's game against Charlotte.

With Tyler Herro (shoulder) and Kyle Lowry (hand) out, Robinson drew a start Friday, posting 23 points (9-19 FG) in 41 minutes during a 99-96 win over the Magic. However, Herro and Lowry will return to action Sunday, sending Robinson back to the bench. Robinson should still handle usage off the bench, as he's averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists over his last 11 appearances as a reserve.