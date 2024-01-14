Robinson isn't starting Sunday's game against Charlotte.
With Tyler Herro (shoulder) and Kyle Lowry (hand) out, Robinson drew a start Friday, posting 23 points (9-19 FG) in 41 minutes during a 99-96 win over the Magic. However, Herro and Lowry will return to action Sunday, sending Robinson back to the bench. Robinson should still handle usage off the bench, as he's averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists over his last 11 appearances as a reserve.
More News
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Goes for 23 points Friday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Back in starting lineup•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Hits three treys in win•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Scores 11 points in fourth quarter•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Drills five three-pointers in loss•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Cleared to play•