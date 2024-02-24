Robinson will play a reserve role in Friday's game versus the Kings, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
With Jimmy Butler slated to return, Robinson will come off the bench. The sharp shooter has averaged 10.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 24.8 minutes in 31 games as a reserve this season.
