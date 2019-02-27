Heat's Duncan Robinson: Back to bench Wednesday
Robinson will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
After playing 22 minutes in a surprising spot start in Monday's win over the Suns, Robinson will return to the bench as Miami gets a number of players back from injury. As a result, Robinson's minutes, should he get any, will likely be very limited off the bench.
