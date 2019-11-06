Heat's Duncan Robinson: Back to bench
Robinson will return to a reserve role for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson replaced Justise Winslow (back) in the Heats' starting lineup for the previous two games, and performed remarkably well. However, Winslow will be back against the Nuggets, so Robinson will return to the bench and presumably his usual workload.
