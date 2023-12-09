Robinson produced one point (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 111-99 loss to Cleveland.

Robinson entered Friday's game with a groin injury he sustained in Wednesday's win over the Raptors. That may have played a big part in his ice-cold shooting performance against the Cavs, though he wasn't the only Heat starter to struggle from the field. Still, Robinson entered Friday's game averaging career highs in points (15.0) and field goal shooting (48.8 percent) as he takes a more prominent role in the offense with Tyler Herro (ankle) still out.