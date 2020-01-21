Heat's Duncan Robinson: Battling ankle sprain
Robinson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a right ankle sprain, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Robinson appears to have picked up the injury during Monday's matchup, putting his availability for Wednesday in question. The team should have a better idea of his status following morning shootaround.
More News
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Knocks down four threes•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Posts 17 points, five assists•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Perfect from field, scores 16•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Three-point showcase Friday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Hits six triples Friday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Still on fire from three•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...