Robinson recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 17 minutes during Monday's 94-89 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Robinson played sparingly during the regular season, but he was a core piece of the postseason rotation, posting 9.0 points in 18.2 minutes on 47/44/87 shooting splits while appearing in all 23 contests. The undrafted product out of Michigan signed a lucrative four-year deal in August of 2021, so he's locked in with Miami for at least the next two seasons.