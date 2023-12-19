Robinson notched 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 112-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Robinson moved back to the bench with Tyler Herro returning to the starting lineup, going on to lead all Heat bench players in scoring and rebounds while connecting on a team-leading mark from three. Robinson has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds in five contests this season, connecting on four or more threes in seven games.