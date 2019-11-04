Robinson recorded 23 points (8-12 FG, 7-11 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 36 minutes during Sunday's 129-100 win over the Rockets.

Robinson finished with career highs in points, boards, threes, and minutes while matching his best block total. It was a spectacular showing for the sophomore small forward, who has now reached double figures in scoring in three of the last four games while scoring more than 20 points twice in that same span. With that being said, Robinson has combined to score 12 points across his other three appearances this season, so he's fairly inconsistent.