Robinson (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against Utah, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Robinson was added to the injury report as probable due to a left ankle sprain, but he's since been given the green light. He's averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over his last five contests, all off the bench.
