Robinson (illness) is available for Monday's matchup against Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson was a late addition to the injury report due to the illness, though he'll give it a go Monday. The sharpshooter has started in each of the club's last five outings, during which he has averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc in 30.0 minutes per contest.