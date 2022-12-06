Robinson (ankle) will play Monday night against Memphis, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson's name is not among the list of inactive players for Monday evening, so he'll be ready to roll off the bench. He was also cleared to play Friday against the Celtics but wasn't called upon to enter the game.
