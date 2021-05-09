Robinson totaled 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes in the 130-124 win Sunday over the Celtics.

Robinson has hit multiple threes now in six straight games and hitting on 47.9 percent of them. While he isn't shooting as consistently as he was last year, the Michigan product is not afraid to let it fly as he is averaging more attempts from beyond the arc this year compared to last year. Robinson rarely adds much else fantasy wise, but he is a constant source of triples.