Heat's Duncan Robinson: Considered game-time call
Miami is viewing Robinson (ankle) as a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt with Washington, Shandel Richardson of SI.com reports.
Jimmy Butler (hip), who is listed as probable, is poised to return from a one-game absence, but the Heat could still be down another rotation player if Robinson is forced to sit. The Heat will presumably put Robinson through a pregame workout before deciding on his fate, but Derrick Jones would be the primary beneficiary in the event the sharp-shooting wing is sidelined. Jones started in place for Butler in Monday's 118-113 overtime win over the Kings, producing seven points, three boards and one assist.
