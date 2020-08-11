Robinson tallied 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Monday's 114-92 win over the Pacers.

Robinson saw the most minutes on the roster Monday despite the restoration of Miami's usual rotation. He held a starting role throughout the 2019-20 campaign, but his presence in the seeding games has been exemplary. He's currently averaging 17 .4 points per game and drilling 41.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in Orlando.