The Heat have fully guaranteed Robinson's contract for the 2019-20 season, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Undrafted in 2018. Robinson appeared in 15 games for Miami last season while also spending time in the G League. The Heat apparently like what they've seen from the former Michigan standout, who's in line to make roughly $1 million next season. Robinson will likely remain in a limited role, but his immediate future is no longer hanging in the balance.