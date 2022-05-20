Robinson supplied six points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 14 minutes during Thursday's 127-102 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Robinson had fallen out of the playoff rotation after dropping 27 points in Miami's postseason opener. It's unclear if the sharpshooter's increased playing time was simply a matter of the score being out of hand, or if it's a sign of a potential adjustment for Game 3. Regardless, if Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (leg) are unable to suit up Saturday, the Heat may have no choice but to give Robinson an extended chance to shot his way out of his current slump.