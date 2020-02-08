Robinson finished with 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and one block in 42 minutes during Friday's 105-97 loss at Sacramento.

Robinson rarely attempts shot outside the three-point range, but he has been quite sharp in recent days. The Michigan product is making 44.1 percent of his long-range shots this season while shooting them at a high volume -- he is averaging 4.1 threes made on 9.2 attempts per contest in his last 13 outings.