Robinson notched 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-13 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Monday's 108-94 win over the Thunder.

While backcourt absences could be the cause, Robinson's play has certainly experienced an upwards tick recently. Over his past four games, the sharpshooter has averaged 14.3 points, five rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Although he's only averaged 37.4 percent from long range over that span, he hasn't been shy about hurling up the long bomb. He's averaging 9.3 three-point attempts per game, which is probably why his percentages are a bit low.