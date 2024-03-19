Robinson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the 76ers due to back discomfort. He totaled three points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds in 24 minutes before exiting.

Robinson will be considered day-to-day until more information on the severity of his injury comes to light. Patty Mills and Jaime Jaquez could see more chances Wednesday against Cleveland if Robinson is forced to miss additional time.