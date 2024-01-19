Robinson is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to a right ankle sprain.
Robinson is a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign. The sharpshooter has been a sporadic scorer in January, averaging 11.7 points on 38.3 percent shooting across nine appearances (one start). Duncan's potential absence would open up more bench minutes for Caleb Martin and Josh Richardson.
