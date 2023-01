Robinson (hamstring) is listed questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Robinson saw 21 minutes of action in Saturday night's win over Utah, but he emerged with a strained left hamstring. The former sharpshooter is struggling once again this season, as he's hitting just 33.8 percent of his looks from downtown. Last year, that figure sat at 37.2 percent, and two seasons ago he shot 40.8 percent from three (44.6% 3Pt in 2019-20).