Robinson accumulated 15 points (5-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 37 minutes during Monday's 125-119 loss to the Cavaliers.

Robinson has scored in double-digits across nine straight games, averaging 4.6 made threes during this stretch. He's already established himself as one of the league's best volume three-point shooters, and he should be owned in almost every fantasy format that accounts for made threes.