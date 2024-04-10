Robinson (back) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Robinson said Tuesday that he's without a clear timetable for a return after aggravating his back injury, so it's somewhat surprising that he's drawing a doubtful tag for the second leg of a back-to-back set. In any case, with Robinson still likely to miss a second straight game, Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith and Jaime Jaquez are among the players who could benefit from expanded roles.