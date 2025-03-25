Robinson (back) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Warriors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to lower back pain. In his absence, Jaime Jaquez and Davion Mitchell are candidates to receive increased playing time. Robinson's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Atlanta.
