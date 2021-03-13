Robinson put up 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and two assists across 30 minutes in Friday's win at Chicago.

Robinson has been struggling to score with any sort of consistency and hasn't surpassed the 15-point plateau in any of his last six games, even posting three single-digit scoring outputs in that span. He's been doing most of his damage from deep, though, draining three or more treys in four of those outings. He is shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range in that six-game span.