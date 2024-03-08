Robinson posted 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to Dallas.

With Tyler Herro (knee) still sidelined, Robinson made his sixth straight start and continued his recent assault on the bucket from long range. The 29-year-old wing has drained multiple three-pointers in nine of the last 10 contests, averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 threes, 2.8 boards and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.