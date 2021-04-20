Robinson had 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.

As it has been the trend with him all season long, Robinson made most of his damage from three-point range -- he scored 15 of his 19 points from beyond the arc. While Robinson has shown he can be a capable scorer from time to time, he is not consistent enough to be considered as a bonafide scoring threat in most formats, delivering value with his outside shooting instead. With that in mind, Robinson has now drained three or more treys in 14 straight games -- shooting 50.8 percent from beyond the arc in that span.