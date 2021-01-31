Robinson scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a block across 35 minutes in Saturday's win over the Kings.

Robinson had a run of three straight games where he surpassed the 20-point mark, but he has scored 14 points or fewer in six of his last eight contests so his upside might be trending in the wrong direction. That can be attributed to his recent shooting woes, as he has made just 38.4 percent of his three-point attempts during that eight-game stretch -- that's a downgrade considering he hit 44.6 percent of his threes last season, and he also made 42.6 percent of his treys across his first 11 appearances.