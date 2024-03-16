Robinson finished Friday's 108-95 victory over the Pistons with 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes.

Robinson was responsible for four of the Heat's seven threes Friday as the team shot 20.6 percent from deep. He's averaging 40.3 percent from three this season, though he is in a bit of a slump as he's gone 9-for-31 from beyond the arc over his last three games. Since entering the starting lineup Feb. 26, Robinson is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals over 33.5 minutes per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field.