Robinson had 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 22 minutes in Sunday's win over the Blazers.
Robinson continues to make an impact from long range and has drained multiple threes in each of his last 17 games. In fact, he's made at least three shots from beyond the arc in each of his last nine outings. He is shooting 53.2 percent from deep on 8.6 attempts per tilt during that nine-game stretch.
More News
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Sharp from deep Thursday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Drills four treys Thursday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Scores team-high 20 points•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Drains six threes in losing effort•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Effective outing from three•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Struggles with shot in loss•