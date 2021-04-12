Robinson had 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 22 minutes in Sunday's win over the Blazers.

Robinson continues to make an impact from long range and has drained multiple threes in each of his last 17 games. In fact, he's made at least three shots from beyond the arc in each of his last nine outings. He is shooting 53.2 percent from deep on 8.6 attempts per tilt during that nine-game stretch.